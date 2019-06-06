General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC

Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 0.2% of Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in General Electric by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,709,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,535,810. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of GE opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

