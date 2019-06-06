Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,586 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 954,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $31,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in MEDNAX by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $36.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,586 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (MD)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/geode-capital-management-llc-purchases-26586-shares-of-mednax-inc-md.html.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.