Gindalbie Metals Ltd. (GBG) Insider Keith Jones Buys 4,603,304 Shares

Gindalbie Metals Ltd. (ASX:GBG) insider Keith Jones acquired 4,603,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$124,289.21 ($88,148.37).

GBG stock remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,094. Gindalbie Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 million and a P/E ratio of -27.00.

About Gindalbie Metals

Gindalbie Metals Ltd operates as an independent resources company in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and iron ores. The company's principal property is the Mount Gunson project that covers an area of 824 square kilometers situated in Olympic Dam Copper Province, South Australia.

