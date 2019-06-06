GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,776,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after buying an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,765,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,536,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,085,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,318,000 after purchasing an additional 295,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 171.27% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4953 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/glaxosmithkline-plc-gsk-shares-bought-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.