Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.6% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $177.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $816,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total transaction of $205,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,956 shares of company stock valued at $28,187,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

