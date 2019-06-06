Global Financial Private Capital LLC Trims Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,544,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,459,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,879,000 after acquiring an additional 415,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NYSE DUK opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.13. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

