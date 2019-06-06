Global Ports (GPH) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Ports from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of LON GPH traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 369 ($4.82). The company had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,727. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.66. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 million and a PE ratio of 141.92.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

