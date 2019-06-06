Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0956 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 57.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/global-x-superdividend-alternatives-etf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-alty-2.html.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.