Globant (GLOB) Trading Down 5.8%

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.62 and last traded at $87.44. 571,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 287,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Globant by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 623,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 376,047 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

