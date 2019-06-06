Glu Mobile (GLUU) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.05. 4,564,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 2,515,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 90,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $975,175.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 770,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

