Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.68). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $210.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.98 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 2,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $371.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.30. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

