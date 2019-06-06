Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (SAN) a €79.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €79.00 ($91.86) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €85.67 ($99.61).

SAN opened at €73.71 ($85.71) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

