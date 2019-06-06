Goldman Sachs Group Cuts SSE (SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,293

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective (up from GBX 1,225 ($16.01)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,370 ($17.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,227 ($16.03).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,103.50 ($14.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.33. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,405 ($18.36).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.