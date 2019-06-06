Goldstrike Resources (GSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 124000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

