Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of GHH traded up GBX 86 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,040 ($13.59). 42,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,734. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.83). The firm has a market cap of $259.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

Separately, FinnCap dropped their price target on shares of Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Andrew Boteler sold 17,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20), for a total value of £218,252.40 ($285,185.42). Also, insider Gareth J. Crowe sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($17.38), for a total transaction of £24,565.10 ($32,098.65).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gooch & Housego (GHH) Issues Earnings Results” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/gooch-housego-ghh-issues-earnings-results.html.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.