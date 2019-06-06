Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $729,482.00 and $1,099.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00402249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.02409979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000419 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00147846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,092,388,092 coins and its circulating supply is 890,599,092 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

