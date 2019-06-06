Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.86 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,531,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after buying an additional 482,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,766,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,879,000 after buying an additional 353,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,092,000 after buying an additional 198,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,450,000 after buying an additional 124,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $336,760.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $2,270,596.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,748.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.31 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.38 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-2-86-million-stake-in-perkinelmer-inc-pki.html.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.