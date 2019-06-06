Grimcoin (GRIM) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Grimcoin has a total market cap of $15,134.00 and $1.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Grimcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grimcoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin Coin Profile

GRIM is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 101,967,932 coins and its circulating supply is 96,330,984 coins. The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin.

Buying and Selling Grimcoin

Grimcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.