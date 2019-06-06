Guess? (GES) Releases Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $671.706-678.165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.8 million.Guess? also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.19-1.31 EPS.
GES stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,309,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Guess? has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $26.95.
Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.15 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. Guess?’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
