Guess? (GES) Releases Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $671.706-678.165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.8 million.Guess? also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.19-1.31 EPS.

GES stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,309,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Guess? has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.15 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. Guess?’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GES shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/guess-ges-releases-q2-2020-earnings-guidance.html.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.