Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.37. Gulfport Energy reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. MKM Partners set a $9.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Gulfport Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 57,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 5,629,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,598,102. The stock has a market cap of $908.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

