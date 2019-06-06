Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 76.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HA. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie upgraded Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $656.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

