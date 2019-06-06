Head to Head Comparison: Yara International ASA (YARIY) & Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yara International ASA and Bureau Veritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $12.93 billion 0.95 $160.00 million $0.84 26.76 Bureau Veritas $5.30 billion 1.95 $348.13 million N/A N/A

Bureau Veritas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yara International ASA.

Volatility & Risk

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 1.00% 5.77% 3.08% Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yara International ASA and Bureau Veritas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bureau Veritas 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bureau Veritas does not pay a dividend. Yara International ASA pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Bureau Veritas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also sells phosphate- and potash-based fertilizers sourced from third parties, as well as delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The Industrial segment develops and sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate, and calcium nitrate for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions, and industrial nitrates. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers. The company also provides logistics services; and operates customer service centers. It provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing and analyses services to determine the characteristics of a product or material; inspection services, including visual inspections and verification of documents, and manufacturing supervision, as well as electronic, electrical, mechanical, and software testing; and certification services for management systems, products, and people, as well as cross-market services. The company serves the automotive and transport, buildings and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, financial services and public, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities markets. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of approximately 1,500 offices and laboratories. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

