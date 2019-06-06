Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.22

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 1826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.40.
Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $168.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.54%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
About Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
