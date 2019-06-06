Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

HPE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,317 shares of company stock worth $11,169,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

