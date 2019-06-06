HorusPay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,206.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $1,206.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00402777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.02491317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00148898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

