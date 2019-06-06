Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Stake Increased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,555,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,083 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 600.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

HPT opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.66 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Stake Increased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/hospitality-properties-trust-hpt-stake-increased-by-bridgecreek-investment-management-llc.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.