Hydrogen (HYDRO) Trading Up 108.8% This Week

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydrogen has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydrogen token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Bittrex, IDAX and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydrogen alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00404147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.14 or 0.02540400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00148694 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000834 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hydrogen Token Profile

Hydrogen’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI. The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, DEx.top, Fatbtc, BitForex, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinEx, IDAX, Upbit, BitMart and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydrogen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.