ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Stake Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 284.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,529,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,508,000 after buying an additional 10,426,347 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth $70,895,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,113,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,129,000 after buying an additional 5,672,032 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $42,941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 57.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,282,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBN opened at $11.83 on Thursday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

IBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Standpoint Research cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

