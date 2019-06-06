Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) SVP Sells $377,834.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total transaction of $377,834.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total transaction of $38,659.48.

On Monday, April 1st, Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.45, for a total transaction of $38,991.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,146. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.62 and a fifty-two week high of $372.61. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global downgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

