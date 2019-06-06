IMV (IMV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMV. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

NYSE:IMV traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,775. IMV has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMV by 565.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of IMV by 75.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 154,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

