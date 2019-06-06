ING Groep (INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.66 ($15.88).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

