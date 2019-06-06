Insider Buying: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

