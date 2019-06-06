Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Insider Sells 5,068 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $219,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EPAY traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $44.65. 175,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,019. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.03. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

