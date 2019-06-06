Insider Selling: Echostar Co. (SATS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $2,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,011.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SATS stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.74 and a beta of 0.78. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.55 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Echostar Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,556,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Echostar by 19.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,500,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,507,000 after acquiring an additional 908,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Echostar by 11.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,281,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,595,000 after acquiring an additional 332,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,196,000. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

