Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 272,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,507. The company has a market cap of $680.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 4.66. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $16,417,000. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $6,678,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 521,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 32.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/insider-selling-exp-world-holdings-inc-expi-director-sells-15000-shares-of-stock.html.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.