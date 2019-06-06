Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 272,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,507. The company has a market cap of $680.91 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 4.66. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $16,417,000. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $6,678,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 521,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 32.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
