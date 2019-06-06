Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$981,000.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$5.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Questor Technology Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$5.36.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Questor Technology Inc (QST) Senior Officer Sells 61,250 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/insider-selling-questor-technology-inc-qst-senior-officer-sells-61250-shares-of-stock.html.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.