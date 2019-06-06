Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) VP Sells 309 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $16,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEDG traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.74. 8,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.02. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/insider-selling-solaredge-technologies-inc-sedg-vp-sells-309-shares-of-stock.html.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.