Insider Selling: SPAR Group Inc (SGRP) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Robert G/ Brown sold 12,825 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $9,618.75.

SGRP opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. SPAR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

