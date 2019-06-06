Insider Selling: ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $87,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

B Allen Lay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00.

On Monday, April 1st, B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.88, a PEG ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.98. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ViaSat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ViaSat by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ViaSat by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 20,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.49.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

