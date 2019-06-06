InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

