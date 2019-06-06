International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Insider Sells $355,000.00 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $474,726.56.

IFF traded up $7.37 on Thursday, reaching $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,097. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 111.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 136,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,792,000 after buying an additional 1,239,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

