International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Jun 6th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million.

IMXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in International Money Express by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 510,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 258,512 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 1,222,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Money Express by 1,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $525.95 million and a PE ratio of -278.20. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Earnings History and Estimates for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

