INTL Fcstone (INTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.11

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 52.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,428,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL)

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

