Intrexon Corp (XON) CEO Purchases $998,306.11 in Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CEO Randal J. Kirk bought 203,321 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $998,306.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XON opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $829.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative net margin of 363.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

