Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,601 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,628,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,779,000 after buying an additional 462,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,828,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $137,882,000 after buying an additional 1,304,980 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,608,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,916,000 after buying an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,844,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,908,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 540,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $575.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Ifs Securities lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

