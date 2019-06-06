Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,764,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/invesco-sp-smallcap-low-volatility-etf-xslv-shares-sold-by-sawtooth-solutions-llc.html.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.