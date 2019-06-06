IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and $707,846.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Coineal, Bgogo and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.41 or 0.09226358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00039240 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013527 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000576 BTC.

IoTeX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,040,005 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Coineal, Bgogo, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

