iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.24

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.24 and last traded at $125.11, with a volume of 3724800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

