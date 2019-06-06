iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Sold by Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.

Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 1,103,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,903,438. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

