iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Position Reduced by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $157.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $164.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

